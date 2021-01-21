Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) a C$40.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.33.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.