Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.