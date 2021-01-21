Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 1,453 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

