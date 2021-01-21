Tuttle Tactical Management Has $223,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in CDW by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

