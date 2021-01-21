Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $563.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.80 and its 200-day moving average is $396.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

