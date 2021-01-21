Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More: Insider Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.