Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.