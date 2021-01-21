TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Trading Up 2.1%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 23,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.