Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report $50.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the highest is $50.70 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

TWIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

