UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $3.77 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 204,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.