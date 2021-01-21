Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

