Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

