Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

