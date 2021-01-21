UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

