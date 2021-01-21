Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $474,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 32,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

