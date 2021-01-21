United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,800 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

