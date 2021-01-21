United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF remained flat at $$42.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that United Internet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.