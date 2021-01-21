United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of UDIRF remained flat at $$42.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.
