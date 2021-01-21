United Internet’s (UDIRF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UDIRF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that United Internet will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

