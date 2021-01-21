United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UMLGF opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

