United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

X opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.