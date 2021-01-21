UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $405.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.32.

NYSE:UNH opened at $350.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89. The stock has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

