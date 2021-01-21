UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.80 million and $274,136.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

