USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USAC stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.