USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007534 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006901 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.
USDX Profile
SHA-256
USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins.
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
