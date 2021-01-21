Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Financial Survey

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

76.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.77 $19.75 million $2.63 17.83 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.85 $14.73 million N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.12% 8.94% 7.67% Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54%

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Utah Medical Products on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; NUTRI-CATH, a feeding device; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides Filshie Clip system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants and manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.