Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

LON:UEM opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.73. The company has a market capitalization of £449.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 247.37 ($3.23).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

