Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

