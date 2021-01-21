Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

