Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Valvoline stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Valvoline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

