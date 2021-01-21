VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,039 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 26,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

