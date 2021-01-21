Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,303. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.