Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

