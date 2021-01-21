Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

MGV traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

