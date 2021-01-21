Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $220.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

