Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

