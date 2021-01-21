Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

