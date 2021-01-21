Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

