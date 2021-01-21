Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

