Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

