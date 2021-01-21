Vanilla Network Market Cap Tops $124,343.03 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $124,343.03 and approximately $7,106.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

