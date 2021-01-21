Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell Sells 2,500 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

