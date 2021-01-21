Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $21.00. Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 507 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

About Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

