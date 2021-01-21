Verge Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Verge has a market capitalization of $205.80 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00418479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,422,202,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

