Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 813,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,231. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

