Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Holdings Lowered by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,844 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

