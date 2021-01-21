Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

