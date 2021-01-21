Veritaseum Price Hits $18.84 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $68,847.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $18.84 or 0.00054385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

