Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VET stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

