Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to $6.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE VET opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

