ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

