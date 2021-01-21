Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

VCTR opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,003 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

